Corporate insider confirms American businesses are going racist at full speed

Insiders at a major American corporation, IBM, have confirmed that America's businesses are going racist at full speed.

The details come from video released by commentator Tucker Carlson:

He posted video obtained from investigative reporter James O'Keefe of O'Keefe Media Group that shows the IBM chief, Arvind Krishna, demanding his executives comply with quotas for racial and gender minorities under the threat of losing their bonuses and pay.

The video also reveals Paul Cormier, chief of Red Hat, an IBM subsidiary, said that his executives have been removed from the company for failing to meet the demands of the socially progressive "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" programs that are being forced on companies, schools, and more.

Carlson described the situation as a form of "modern Jim Crow" racism.

He explained how immigrants for generations have arrived in the U.S. recognizing that there's opportunity for those who work hard and have ability.

DEI, under Joe Biden, "inverts that," he said.

"Immigrants are told white men are the problem. … racism," he said. That makes the workplace "a hellscape."

Stephen Miller, of America First Legal, explained that the comments offer a "chilling window" into the racist ideology being pursued.

He said what was startling was to "see it said so bluntly … You're going to be punished … [career] taken away from you because you don't establish a specific racial quota… You are not the right race."

