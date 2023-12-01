A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Couple adopts baby abandoned in woods about an hour after her birth

'The girl was wrapped in a blanket, still attached to the placenta'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:56pm
(FOX NEWS) – A baby who was left alone in the woods just one hour after she was born now has a forever family — thanks to deputies and residents who brought the child to safety nearly a year ago.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 29, the baby girl was officially adopted, Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) in Winter Haven, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We have an exciting update to share with you," the PCSO posted on Facebook. "Nearly one year ago, on January 28th, at about 1:47 in the morning, PCSO deputies rescued an abandoned newborn baby girl in Mulberry."

×