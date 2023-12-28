A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Couples flock to get marriage licenses ahead of unique wedding date

Date of New Year's Eve makes up a rare sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3

WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:40pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – The holidays are a time to celebrate and many couples are taking advantage of this year's special New Year’s Eve date to get married as it makes up a rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3.

To mark the occasion, a pop-up marriage license bureau has been set up at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas from Dec. 26 through New Year’s Eve. This is the first time the pop-up has been set up at the airport during the December holiday season.

Some couples took advantage of the opportunity on the pop-up bureau's first day. "I was like, this is so much easier to just come right here, so we just walked on in," said Hayley, who received a marriage certificate.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







