Couples flock to get marriage licenses ahead of unique wedding date

(FOX BUSINESS) – The holidays are a time to celebrate and many couples are taking advantage of this year's special New Year’s Eve date to get married as it makes up a rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3.

To mark the occasion, a pop-up marriage license bureau has been set up at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas from Dec. 26 through New Year’s Eve. This is the first time the pop-up has been set up at the airport during the December holiday season.

Some couples took advantage of the opportunity on the pop-up bureau's first day. "I was like, this is so much easier to just come right here, so we just walked on in," said Hayley, who received a marriage certificate.

