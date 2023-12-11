Researchers at Cambridge University have released a study showing that about one-fourth of those people who were given the mRNA shots during the COVID panic now have VAIDS, or Vaccine-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

It's long now been known that there sometimes have been horrific side effects from the mRNA treatments that were described as and delivered to people as COVID vaccinations during the pandemic.

Many have died, prompting Iceland to ban them, a plan endorsed by many experts.

Now a report at Slay News describes the results of a Cambridge study that found 25% of all people given the COVID mRNA shots now have Vaccine-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

According to the report, "The scientists note in their paper that the 'unintended immune response' was 'created by a glitch.'"

However, the report said, "Experts have been raising the alarm for some time about the effects on individuals’ immune systems."

The Telegraph in the United Kingdom addressed the results, with, "Cambridge scientists found such vaccines were not perfect and sometimes led to nonsense proteins being made instead of the desired COVID 'spike,' which mimics infection and leads to antibody production."

Research had been underway on mRNA treatments, the report said, and, "It was thought the minor tweak to uridine caused no problems in cells, but a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Toxicology Unit have now found when this partially synthetic code is read, the protein-making machine in the body sometimes struggles with the uridine analogs."

"These findings were shared with medicines regulator MHRA around a year ago, the scientists say, and updated vaccines that use the improved form of mRNA are in the works for cancer jabs, and other therapeutics," it continued.

🚨 NEW — Cambridge Scientists Find ‘More Than a Quarter of People Injected w/ mRNA COVID Jabs Suffered an Unintended Immune Response Created by a Glitch’ “Cambridge scientists found such vaccines were not perfect and sometimes led to nonsense proteins being made instead of the… pic.twitter.com/qxkNQF5D8J — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 7, 2023

It follows on a Science article published months ago confirming COVID-19 shots are linked to VAIDS.

But even Science followed up the latest with a comment that the "unintended proteins produced by the injections may not be causing any harm."

The article confirmed the shots "may unexpectedly prompt cells to produce small amounts of unintended proteins."

But then it claimed, "There is no evidence that these mistakes compromise the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines…"

Slay News reported, "The Cambridge study found COVID shots create a 'nonsensical and harmless protein,' that would be attacked by the body. This response leads to an immune system flare-up."

But it warned, "Of course, the immune system flaring up is not a 'harmless' issue."

Slay News cited the case of commentator Megyn Kelly, who developed an autoimmune issue after her COVID shot.

"The former Fox News star revealed in September that she has been diagnosed with VAIDS. Kelly asserts that her immune system was damaged by her COVID shot," the report said.

"She issued a statement about the diagnosis and said she regrets taking the Big Pharma vaccine."

The Telegraph report noted mRNA jabs, such as the ones created by Moderna and Pfizer, use genetic material to tell the body to create a specific protein.

The scientific procedure for mRNA is that one of the RNA bases, uridine, is swapped for a synthetic. What Cambridge's study showed was that when that partially synthetic code is read, the protein-making machine in the body doesn't get everything accurate.

"Because it is not a perfect fit for what is expected, there can be a momentary pause which causes the process to stutter and a letter in the code can get skipped, much like a bike slipping a gear. This process, called frameshifting, throws out the way the code is interpreted as it relies on groups of three bases, known as codons, being read in the right order," the report said.

It continued, "In the case of the COVID jabs, the end result is a nonsensical and harmless protein, the team found, which the body attacks and leads to an immune system flare-up. The new study, published in Nature, found this occurred in around 25-30% of people."

The scientists also claimed the mRNA shots are "safe."

