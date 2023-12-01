Credit counseling service sees huge surge in calls during holiday shopping kickoff

(FOX BUSINESS) – While a record-breaking number of Americans engaged in shopping over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, nonprofit financial counselors also saw a significant increase in requests for debt counseling during the holiday shopping season kick-off.

Money Management International (MMI), one of the largest non-profit credit counseling agencies in the U.S., says it received a 44% year-over-year increase in the number of consumers seeking its services during the week of Thanksgiving, and a staggering 80% spike in calls on Cyber Monday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Thomas Nitzsche, MMI's senior director for media and brand, told FOX Business the surge of inquiries over the past few weeks is very unusual, because this is typically the time of year that the agency sees a decrease in new clients.

TRENDING: Even after prison stabbing, feds continue to railroad Chauvin

Read the full story ›