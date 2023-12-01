A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Credit counseling service sees huge surge in calls during holiday shopping kickoff

Typically the time of year agency sees decrease in new clients

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:25pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – While a record-breaking number of Americans engaged in shopping over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, nonprofit financial counselors also saw a significant increase in requests for debt counseling during the holiday shopping season kick-off.

Money Management International (MMI), one of the largest non-profit credit counseling agencies in the U.S., says it received a 44% year-over-year increase in the number of consumers seeking its services during the week of Thanksgiving, and a staggering 80% spike in calls on Cyber Monday.

Thomas Nitzsche, MMI's senior director for media and brand, told FOX Business the surge of inquiries over the past few weeks is very unusual, because this is typically the time of year that the agency sees a decrease in new clients.

