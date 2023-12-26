'I deeply regret any pain': Kanye West apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Semitic remarks

(OANN) -- Rapper Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community online following his anti-Semitic remarks throughout the years where he has previously expressed his support for Adolf Hitler.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old West apologized to the Jewish community in a social media post, which was written in Hebrew, after he had criticized “powerful” Jewish individuals several times on various online platforms.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” West wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

