Dem governors warn Biden to avoid talking about one huge issue

Gavin Newsom: 'They don't hear it. They never see it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 5, 2023 at 9:31am
S""

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Rose Garden event celebrating National Small Business Week, Monday, May 1, 2023, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Rose Garden event celebrating National Small Business Week, Monday, May 1, 2023, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic governors warned President Joe Biden that he needs to avoid talking about former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

Multiple governors urged Biden to instead discuss issues like abortion and to attend ceremonies that touted infrastructure and other programs instead of attacking his predecessor, according to the Times. Trump currently leads Biden by 1.7% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls from Nov. 8 to Dec. 1.

“You’ve got to run for something and not against someone,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky said. Beshear defeated Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in November to secure a second term as governor.

A number of Democrats said Biden should emulate Trump in bragging and taking credit for successes.

“People just don’t know the record,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said. “They don’t hear it. They never see it.”

Are Dem governors warning Biden to avoid mentioning Trump because they know Donald is far more popular than Joe?

“People feel pretty good about their states, feel pretty good about their communities, even their own lived lives,” Newsom said. “You ask, ‘How are you doing?’ They say, ‘We’re doing great, but this country’s going to hell.’”

Some governors said that Biden should promote infrastructure projects and factory openings from the infrastructure legislation and Inflation Reduction Act that he signed.

“I would be doing those morning, noon and night,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey said.

“I would spend a lot of time doing those just because they’re relatively easy and they are energizing,” Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told the Times.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Biden should speak up about abortion.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., speaks during the 2020 Democratic National Convention (Video screenshot)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., speaks during the 2020 Democratic National Convention (Video screenshot)

“We should be talking about it like that because Americans are awake,” she said. “They are angry that this right could be stripped away and we are the only ones fighting for it.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WND News Services
×