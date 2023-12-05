Dem governors warn Biden to avoid talking about one huge issue

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic governors warned President Joe Biden that he needs to avoid talking about former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

Multiple governors urged Biden to instead discuss issues like abortion and to attend ceremonies that touted infrastructure and other programs instead of attacking his predecessor, according to the Times. Trump currently leads Biden by 1.7% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls from Nov. 8 to Dec. 1.

TRENDING: Another U.S. state sees outbreak of mystery illness in children

“You’ve got to run for something and not against someone,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky said. Beshear defeated Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in November to secure a second term as governor.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A number of Democrats said Biden should emulate Trump in bragging and taking credit for successes.

“People just don’t know the record,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said. “They don’t hear it. They never see it.”

Are Dem governors warning Biden to avoid mentioning Trump because they know Donald is far more popular than Joe? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (52 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“People feel pretty good about their states, feel pretty good about their communities, even their own lived lives,” Newsom said. “You ask, ‘How are you doing?’ They say, ‘We’re doing great, but this country’s going to hell.’”

Some governors said that Biden should promote infrastructure projects and factory openings from the infrastructure legislation and Inflation Reduction Act that he signed.

“I would be doing those morning, noon and night,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey said.

“I would spend a lot of time doing those just because they’re relatively easy and they are energizing,” Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told the Times.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Biden should speak up about abortion.

“We should be talking about it like that because Americans are awake,” she said. “They are angry that this right could be stripped away and we are the only ones fighting for it.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!