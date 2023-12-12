Dem pols hate Jews as much as they hate those who look like me

It is one thing to take military action in defense of one's country when it is invaded or threatened with invasion or acts of repeated injurious and murderous violations of sovereignty. In such instances, when the aggrieved country is presented with no other option apart from military response, with the pronounced intention of subduing the invasive and/or invading threat, attack is understandable. But, even in that scenario, albeit war is not intended to be pleasant, there are acceptable rules of executing the war with the declared conclusion still being total and decisive conquest of the alien threat.

However, the unprovoked murderous slaughter of innocent people is Erebusic barbarism and is unacceptable under any circumstances. That's terrorism by definition, and there is no justifiable reason that allows for the rationalization of same. Even worse, it's an unprovoked terrorism, and that must be met with overwhelming response that makes clear such unprovoked barbarism won't be tolerated.

Only those as demonic as the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorists themselves can disapprove of a defensive military response to the provocation – which brings me to the self-unveiling of the Democratic Party and their Marxian supporters who champion the satanic propagation of hatred, division politics and the dehumanizing of so-called black people, women and Jews.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Democratic Party and their Marxian counterparts have been hoisted on their own petard by the pathetic life-forms inhabiting the sewers, i.e., classrooms of academia and government.

TRENDING: Blame federal government for rise of teen jihadists

In the 1972 Palestinian massacre and taking of hostages at the Munich Summer Olympics, America was dependent upon media and the likes of Walter Cronkite et al. to bestow their renditions of world events. There was no internet, no cable network news, no Mark Levine, no cellphone video media; and the late talk-show pioneer Rush Limbaugh was still years away from the media platform he would come to define. Thus, we were at the mercy of Democrat/Marxist biased reporting and agitprop. Much of animalistic paganism and terrorism of the so-called Palestinians against Israel and Jewish people was under-reported, misreported or not reported at all. But, today with the advancement of technology, the instantaneous posting and reporting is nonstop. and like monkeys with a hand grenade, the Democrats and their counterparts have figured out how to blow themselves up by showcasing their heretofore lucifarian duplicity. The question is, will it matter?Let me explain.

Any Jewish person at this point who doesn't realize the extent to which they're hated by the political party and its ideals, that they in overwhelming numbers supported for uninterrupted decades, if not a century, is beyond blind – Chuck Schumer et al. notwithstanding. Schumer and company are the equivalent of George Soros without billions of dollars; they backstab and betray the people for personal gain at every opportunity, and that specifically includes the Jews, just as was/is the case with Soros.

Democrats have used and taken advantage of Jews just as they've done with the intolerably gullible Negros who value the reprehensible stupidity of crayon-color skin above the Holy Trinity.

How can American Jewish people not understand it was the Democrats who empowered and directed the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) to cause them no less immiseration than the Democrat domestic terrorist group did the former slaves? How could they not realize that their sponsorship and involvement with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) would lead to court-ordained legal favoritism for the likes of the Muslim terrorist front group named Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)? How could Jewish people not realize that giving hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars to Harvard, Princeton, Yale and countless other institutions like them, would not come back to threaten their very lives?

I remember the Jewish community center on the Lehigh University Campus, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, being bombed when I was in college. Even then Democrats took Jewish money but hated the Jews.

I've warned many times in speeches and articles for the majority of my career in the political arena and my life in Christian ministry across the country: Any group with the power to give you so-called freedom, has even greater power to deny your freedom(s).

How can the Jewish voters and taxpayers support a political party in massive numbers, when that party has elected politicians calling for the destruction and death of American Jewish people and Israel? How can they support a political party whose elected officials place the filthy flags of the people who only days before butchered and slaughtered 1,400-plus innocent people, in the doorways of their offices?

The Democratic Party has reduced worshipers of melanin to abject inferiority and victimhood. Democrat policies have destroyed the Negro family, the work ethic of their young people and inspired them to embrace baneful reasoning and the rejection of modernity, choosing instead to resurrect segregation.

Where's the outrage by the so-called women's groups in the aftermath of the unspeakable barbarism these Muslim sons of demons perpetrated? Think about the horrific acts against Jewish women on Oct. 7 the next time Chuck Schumer and Gerald Nadler fight in support of murdering babies. Or do I have to remind what the Lord said to Moses in the 20th chapter of Leviticus?

It's my hope and prayer that my beloved Jewish brothers and sisters treat the transpicuous unveiling of Democrat and Marxian support for the open practice of anti-Semitism as an alarm bell.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!