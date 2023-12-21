Dem senators earmark $1 million for LGBT center

Will Kessler

Pennsylvania Democratic Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey sponsored an earmark in the next year’s fiscal budget for a community center that plans to host an “anti-capitalist” financial planning class.

The senators sponsored the inclusion of $1,00,000 in funding for the William Way LGBT Community Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the purpose of renovations and expansions into the Senate Appropriations Committee fiscal budget for 2024, according to a report from the committee. The center provides a number of services to the community, like peer counseling and resources for transgender individuals, and will host a series of anti-capitalist financial workshops starting on Feb. 22, according to the center’s website.

River Nice, founder of Be Intentional Financial, is leading the class as an anti-capitalist financial planner who “acknowledge[s] the harms of white supremacist” and “patriarchal capitalism,” while also helping “queer individuals and families use their money to get as close to their ideal lives as possible,” according to the center’s website. The planner claims to help clients with affording “life goals,” which include gender transitions.

The financial planning classes feature one session per month starting in February and ending in July, covering topics like “financial emergency preparedness,” managing debt and “navigating queer-specific financial challenges” like getting life insurance as a transgender individual, according to the class notes. The class also offers advice on “how to avoid investing in things like private prisons and fossil fuels.”

While the funds for the William Way Center have yet to be approved, other funding for similar projects was approved in the last fiscal year, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The Lesbian and Gay Community Services Center in New York received $1,500,000, the American LGBTQ+ Museum partnered with the New York Historical Society received $3,000,000, and In Our Own Voices, Inc. received $750,000 for transitional housing for “LGBT and gender non-conforming” individuals.

“These are politically connected, financially sophisticated operations that do not need the money,” David Ditch, senior policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This goes beyond just a ribbon-cutting ceremony; this is ingratiating themselves with political and financial elites who are the big money donors — whether it’s personal campaigns or whether it’s PACs — which makes these earmarks so much more insidious than just, ‘Hey, the federal government is actively funding the left’s sexual ideology.’ These are practically in-kind donations to reelection campaigns.”

The William Way Center, Fetterman, Casey and Be Intentional Financial did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the DCNF.

