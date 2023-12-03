A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Dem student leader at major university wants to exclude conservatives from campus eating club

Says GOP students 'make trans people feel uncomfortable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2023 at 12:12pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A student Democrat leader at Princeton University said he would exclude conservative students from a prestigious eating club because they are “bigots” who “make trans people feel uncomfortable” in an interview Thursday in the student newspaper.

Nate Howard, president of the Princeton College Democrats, told The Daily Princetonian that there is a stigma against Republicans on the Ivy League campus, and he himself does not want them to become members of another club he belongs to, the Princeton Tower Club.

The exclusive eating club chooses members through a process called bicker, which typically includes competitions and interviews, and Howard said he advocates for excluding conservative students.

Read the full story ›

