Dem student leader at major university wants to exclude conservatives from campus eating club

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A student Democrat leader at Princeton University said he would exclude conservative students from a prestigious eating club because they are “bigots” who “make trans people feel uncomfortable” in an interview Thursday in the student newspaper.

Nate Howard, president of the Princeton College Democrats, told The Daily Princetonian that there is a stigma against Republicans on the Ivy League campus, and he himself does not want them to become members of another club he belongs to, the Princeton Tower Club.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The exclusive eating club chooses members through a process called bicker, which typically includes competitions and interviews, and Howard said he advocates for excluding conservative students.

TRENDING: Just who are the 'Nazis'?

Read the full story ›