Democrat activist facing impeachment threat for removing Trump from 2024 ballot

A Democrat activist in the state of Maine now is facing the possibility of being impeached and removed from office for her decision to remove President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

Whether that decision stands remains to be seen, as Colorado pulled the same stunt a week ago and it's already been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected by legal experts across the nation to review the decision.

The newest ruling came from Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, an activist who on her own decided to convict Trump of "insurrection" and then remove him from the ballot using an obscure constitutional amendment adopted after the Civil War.

In reality Trump never has been charged in court with "insurrection," and when Democrats made that claim in Congress, he was acquitted.

Nevertheless, Bellows arbitrarily decided that her state's voters should be deprived of choosing to support President Trump.

Now, a report from the Washington Examiner confirms Republicans in her state are threatening to impeach her.

The report noted, "Republican state Rep. John Andrews said he would move to file a request for a joint order to impeach Bellows, who issued a historic decision in becoming the first secretary of state to ban a presidential candidate from ballot access under the insurrection clause."

Andrews confirmed, "I wish to file a Joint Order, or whichever is the proper parliamentary mechanism under Mason's Rules, to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. I wish to impeach Secretary Bellows on the grounds that she is barring an American citizen and 45th President of the United States, who is convicted of no crime or impeachment, their right to appear on a Maine Republican Primary ballot."

Andrews accused Bellows of following her political party's extremist agenda, and noted that Trump already has met the qualifications to be on the state's primary ballot.

"This is hyper-partisanship on full display,” Andrews said. “A Secretary of State APPOINTED by legislative Democrats bans President Trump from the 2024 ballot so that she can jockey for position in the 2026 Democrat Primary for Governor. Banana Republic isn't just a store at the mall."

Other Maine Republicans, the report said, held similar views.

"This is a sham decision that mimics third world dictatorships. It will not stand legal scrutiny. People have a right to choose their leaders devoid of mindless decisions by partisan hacks," said Maine House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.

And U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said, "Maine voters should decide who wins the election."

Colorado's decision earlier was by the all-Democrat state Supreme Court, and an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court already has defined the major blunders they committed in their political activism.

Meanwhile, the faulty reasoning used by officials in Colorado and Maine was highlighted because of a decision by California's far-left officials to include Trump on the ballot.

The Examiner reported California Secretary of State Shirley Weber decided not to launch her own attack on Trump by barring him from the ballot.

The report said Weber certified the candidates list for the primary, to be held on March 5, 2024, with Trump's name among the nine Republicans who will appear on the ballot for the GOP primary.

Weber had responded to Democrat demands for Trump to be banned with a statement that her actions must "be grounded firmly in the laws and processes in place in California and our Constitution."

