Democrat prays to 'sexy satanic baphomet goat altar'

A Democrat staff member in Michigan posted, then quickly deleted, an image in which she is kissing a "sexy satanic" goat image at the Michigan state Capitol.

But as the Libs of TikTok investigative team noted, the internet is forever.

The Satanic Temple of Michigan put up a Satan statue in front of the Michigan Capitol. Michigan Democrat staffer Samantha Skorka @skorkasammi posed with it and praised it calling it “s*xy” before quickly deleting her tweet. The internet is forever! .@MIHouseDems support Satan! pic.twitter.com/xiTN0hD1eu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2023

TRENDING: Majority of Americans trust internet, AI more than their doctor's opinions

A report at the Washington Stand explained Skorka wrote, "In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen," making it like a prayer to Satan.

The report explained the Satanic Temple had placed the "Yule Goat" there. It's a small tree with satanic imagery topped by a goat's skull.

The report said Skorka calls herself the Michigan House Democrats’ media production specialist.

A legislative publication lists Skorka as the House Democratic Caucus digital content producer during the 2019-2020 legislative year, the report said.

Is it becoming trendy for Democrats to pray to Satan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Family Research Council chief Tony Perkins told The Stand it was a "sign of the times" for the Democrats literally to "embrace" demonic idols.

"Evil has become emboldened as Christians have retreated in the face of cultural hostility to truth," he said.

He continued, "Now is not the time to step back; rather, it is time to step in. Pray that the light will scatter the darkness — then be the light as Jesus said we were to be: ‘For the weapons of our warfare [are] not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ’ (II Corinthians 10:4-5)."

Satanic promotions have surged in recent years, with multiple displays at holiday events, after-school Satan clubs being launched and more.

"The values of Satanism don’t belong on the grounds of our state capitols and must not be promoted," charged Arielle Del Turco, of the Family Research Council, in an interview with The Stand. "The Satanic imagery being erected in the public square is going to force Americans to think deeply about the character of our country and what values we should or should not allow to be featured on government property."

Skorka previously had said on social media, "Don’t forget to wish a Pagan a happy Yule and a bright solstice," but complained that no one could "joke" on the internet anymore.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!