Democrats apparently destroyed J6 commission witness testimony

Democrats running the partisan panel assembled by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the Capitol apparently destroyed evidence.

That would be all of the videotapes of witness testimony.

A report from Just the News says Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., of the House Administration oversight subcommittee, confirmed, "All of the videotapes of all depositions are gone."

Those would be the recordings of interviews done by the Democrat committee that essentially assembled claims to try to blame President Trump for the events that day.

TRENDING: Biden is the primary obstacle to an Israeli victory

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

That was evident by the fact the committee refused even to consider evidence of Pelosi's own culpability, as she was integral to Congress refusing Trump's offer of additional National Guard troops to keep order that day.

Loudermilk's panel now is investigating security failures that day.

He commented on the vanishing tapes during an interview on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show Thursday night.

Did the Jan. 6 committee destroy evidence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He explained during the interview the recordings were congressional evidence because some clips were aired at hearings, "and all the tapes should have been preserved by the now-defunct J6 committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.," Just the News revealed.

Loudermilk revealed he asked Thompson about the tapes, and "he confirmed that they did not preserve those tapes. He didn't feel that they had to."

However, Loudermilk explained, "According to House rules, you have to preserve any data and information and documents that are used in an official proceeding, which they did, They (J6 Democrats) actually aired portions of these tapes on their televised hearings, which means they had to keep those. But yet he chose not to, I believe they exist somewhere. We've just got to find where all these videos are."

The Pelosi committee was partisan because she rejected GOP nominees for the panel, then instead picked two avidly anti-Trump members of the party to appoint.

The report pointedly noted the revelation of the missing recordings of actual testimony could result in issues for "criminal trials being conducted in state court in Georgia and federal court in Washington where former President Donald Trump and allies are charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 events."

Just the News continued, "Loudermilk also revealed another tantalizing twist in the J6 committee evidence: the Democrat-led House committee sent certain evidence such as transcripts to the Biden White House and Homeland Security Department and now the transcripts have been returned to Loudermilk’s GOP-led subcommittee nearly fully redacted so their contents can’t be read."

He said the censorship means House Republicans are being deprived of evidence, names of witnesses and why their testimony is being used by prosecutors.

In fact, he said, those papers belong to the House and "should have never been sent out.

"But my question is, why was it okay for a Democrat-run House of Representatives to have unredacted documents but not when there's a Republican committee that's looking into this. What is it that the committee and or the White House is trying to hide?"

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!