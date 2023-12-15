Democrats scheme to ban Republicans from office, undermine 'democracy'

Democrats in the state of Oregon are scheming to eliminate many Republicans from elected office, in what's described as an actual threat to "democracy."

Which is why, according to a commentary by Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, at Front Page Magazine, America is a republic.

The Oregon fight now is in court. But what majority Democrats have done is adopt legislation that would bar members of a Republican minority who staged boycotts to deprive the legislature of a quorum from running for office.

The walkout concept is something that Democrats themselves routinely have used, to praise from legacy media outlets.



The column explains, "Using walkouts to break legislative quorums is not an unusual tactic. Democrats have done it in Texas, Indiana and Wisconsin. But when Democrats practice it, as they do in Texas, it’s cheered by the media. In 2021, for example, Texas Democrats staged a 38 day walkout to block election reform. Democrats welcomed them to D.C. and the media portrayed them as heroes."

However, in Oregon, Republicans who tried to halt a Democrat plan to let 14-year-old girls get abortions in secret are now in the Democrat majority bull's-eye.

The column noted that leftists like Oregon Dems, "Bloomberg’s Everytown anti-gun group, Planned Parenthood, along with unions misrepresenting teachers, nurses and government employees, spent $2.53 million pushing the legislative plan to shut out Republicans."

The plan uses the logic of "unexcused absences," but then allows Democrats to decide what is "excused" or not, the report explains.

"The proposed purge of much of the Republican State Senate delegation is a demonstration of what democracy looks like when it’s uncoupled from constitutional protections, free and fair elections, multiparty representation and even handed laws. And that’s why America was a republic, not a democracy," it explains.

"Majoritarian democracy was tried and rejected early on because it allowed a majority, like the one in Rhode Island that blocked the adoption of the Constitution in the state, to suspend basic rights, including trial by jury, as long as they have enough votes."

The commentary noted the Founding Fathers warned against the evils that could come from this "majoritarian" ideology.

"When a majority is included in a faction, the form of popular government, on the other hand, enables it to sacrifice to its ruling passion or interest both the public good and the rights of other citizens. To secure the public good and private rights against the danger of such a faction, and at the same time to preserve the spirit and the form of popular government, is then the great object to which our inquiries are directed,” James Madison argued in Federalist No. 10.

The author noted the Republicans used walkouts to oppose the Democrats' "extreme" agenda, and the GOP now is in court "battling" over whether "a majority can simply eliminate political dissent."

"America is not a democracy: it’s a republic. Democracies are tribal: Republics are transcendent. Oregon shows what a democracy looks like: a dozen wolves voting to eat half a dozen sheep. That was not what the Founding Fathers wanted and democratic tyrannies," the report explains.

