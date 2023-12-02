DeSantis vs. Newsom … and Trump won!

Did you watch the "red state blue state" debate Thursday between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?

Sean Hannity, the moderator, started the debate by saying that he wanted an open discussion. From there, he totally lost control. He not only got an open discussion, he got chaos and a hyper shouting match.

Of course, the pundits on the left claim that Newsom won, and the pundits on the right claim that DeSantis won. Who really won? Donald Trump. While Ron and Gavin tried shouting over each other, it was obvious that neither of them has the executive presence of Trump.

But what did we learn? If Newsom represents average Democrats, then it's clear that they lie. As Newsom flashed those painted white teeth, sported that slicked-back gangster hairstyle and tilted that right eyebrow like Joe Biden and Hunter Biden do (a body-language sign of dishonesty), his lies spewed out like Old Faithful. Here are just three:

1. Gav baby claimed that taxes in Florida hurt poorer people much more than taxes in California after a graph was presented that showed that the sales tax, property tax and gasoline tax in California are more than twice as much as in Florida. So was Gavin referring to income tax? Well, there is no income tax in Florida, so how can "none" in Florida hurt poorer people more than lots in California?

2. When a graph was presented that showed the per capita violent crime rate in California was close to twice as high as in Florida, Gavin pivoted and stated that mass murders were more prevalent in Florida than in California, while he ignored the original question about crime in California. Another graph was then presented with data from the U.S. government that showed mass murders in California were four times those in Florida.

3. Another graph was presented from the Census Bureau that showed that a net of hundreds of thousands of people moved from California and a net of hundreds of thousands moved to Florida. When asked why that was happening, DeSantis gave several reasons that included low taxes, no woke policies and school choice in Florida along with a much lower unemployment rate in Florida than in California. Newsom claimed that more people were moving into California and that many were moving from Florida to California. He did not answer the question. He lied by fact and by omission just as the mainstream media do. The fact is that so many people moved from California and moved to Florida that California lost a congressional seat after the latest census, while Florida gained a congressional seat.

If this debate was indicative of what we should expect in 2024, then we should expect lots more spin/lies from Democrats and mainstream media, like we had in 2020 about COVID, Hunter's laptop and election fraud.

And why are DeSantis and all the other Republican candidates more than 40 points behind Trump? If DeSantis is an indication, it is because he and the other candidates "ain't Trump" – not in stature, not in disposition and not in a fight.

