'Devastating' polling shows 6 in 10 think Joe Biden involved in 'shady deals'

New polling from the Daily Mail reveals that nearly 60% of respondents believe Joe Biden was "involved in Hunter's shady deals," a result the report itself described as "devastating."

The result is that Americans support the GOP's ongoing impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden by 12 points, and 58% say he likely was "inappropriately involved" in son Hunter's international business schemes.

The results provide reason for other polling that shows Joe Biden's approval rating has plunged to 39%, and most election polling shows President Donald Trump leading by significant numbers in the expected rematch of the 2020 election.

The publication said when voters were asked for one word that describes Hunter Biden the top response was "corrupt," with "bad," "criminal," "crook" and "guilty" following.

In recent months scandals linked to the Bidens have exploded. There are those millions of dollars that came to family members from overseas interests, the testimony from insiders about influence peddling, the FBI document citing $5 million bribes to Joe and Hunted, congressional impeachment investigators, Hunter's refusal to abide by subpoenas and now even Joe Biden's apparently knowledge of Hunter's plan to defy that legal requirement.

Hunter already is facing criminal cases for gun law violations and refusing to pay taxes.

The polling said 47% of respondents support the GOP's impeachment inquiry, while only 35% oppose it, and 58% believe it's likely Joe Biden was "inappropriately involved" in those business operations. Only 33% say otherwise.

The polling had J.L. Partners asked 1,000 likely voters a series of questions about Biden's impeachment inquiry, and about his son Hunter.

It revealed even among Democrats, 22% back the impeachment investigation.

And, the publication revealed, "Even one third of Democrats say it is very or quite likely Biden was inappropriately involved in Hunter's lucrative deals with foreign businessmen."

Among GOP respondents, 88% said Joe Biden was an insider to his son's business deals, and 31% of Democrats agree. In a key metric for the 2024 election, 57% of independents say the same.

The Bidens repeatedly had claimed Joe Biden never even discusses or was aware of Hunter Biden's business deals, but recently have changed their story to claim he was not "financially" involved.

