A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The 'dictator Trump' projection

Victor Davis Hanson says the left has turned 'a federal republic into a government run wild'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) -- It is “Trump Will Destroy Democracy” season again. And predictably the Left has gone hysterical, after experiencing a trifecta of frightening 2024 news.

One, current polls in the primaries and in a general election for now show that Trump would win.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s popularity dives below 40 percent. His policies on the economy, abroad, at the border, concerning crime, and about energy poll even more feebly. Never has an American president utterly and deliberately destroyed immigration law for the sole purpose of inviting in millions of illegal aliens, to establish political constituencies supportive of agendas that otherwise have scant public support.

Two, unequivocal evidence is mounting that the Bidens are one of the most corrupt political families in American presidential history. Hunter, the Leona Helmsley of our times, is now indicted for massive tax evasion, despite his earlier, government-aided efforts of running out the statute of limitations on the full array of his crimes.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Will Ferrell: Why it's 'time for women to run the planet'
The 'dictator Trump' projection
Defense minister: Hamas battalions once 'considered invincible' now 'on verge of collapse'
Stocks close higher for a 4th day, S&P 500 touches highest level since January 2022
Biden touted EV charging company for climate agenda. Now, its stock is tanking
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×