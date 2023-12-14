Dinesh D’Souza launching nationwide conservative business network

(POLITICROSSING) – Conservative filmmaker, author and influencer Dinesh D’Souza is rolling out a brand new conservative business network, called the Red Referral Network, launching early in 2024. The Red Referral Network (RRN) is in pre-launch now with tens of thousands of conservatives registering for free at RedReferralNetwork.com.

According to D’Souza, the network will focus on a few major things.

1. Getting conservative business people together locally so they can share business referrals with one another. “Why would we continue to do business with people on the left who hate us and everything we stand for?” D’Souza asks. “When we spend money with liberal owned businesses, we are indirectly funding leftist politicians and organizations who then tell the rest of the country that we are racists and insurrectionists. We have stopped giving our money to places like Disney, Target and Starbucks, but what about the billions of dollars conservatives spend with leftist local businesses? That adds up to far more money than what the major corporations make.”

