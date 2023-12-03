A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Diplomas for sale: No attendance required to 'graduate'

Students pay a few hundred bucks to unapproved 'school'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2023 at 12:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Obtaining a diploma in one of Louisiana’s unapproved schools won’t take four years of education, just a few hundred dollars, according to a recent report.

Springfield Prepatory School provides "Christian homeschooling and adult education assistance," according to its website. It also provides adults "that have been through homeschooling" assistance in obtaining their high school diploma.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A list of prices is listed on the front window of the school building: $250 for diploma services, a $50 application fee, $35 for a diploma cover and $130 to walk in a cap and gown at a ceremony, according to an Associated Press report.

TRENDING: Just who are the 'Nazis'?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Breaches by Iran-affiliated hackers spanned multiple U.S. states
It only took 56 days for U.N. Women to condemn Hamas' mass rapes of Israelis
U.S. warship, multiple commercial ships attacked in Red Sea
New 'trans' texbook for psychiatrists could harm millions of kids, critics say
Diplomas for sale: No attendance required to 'graduate'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×