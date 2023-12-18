A new document that Fox News Digital has obtained, a tax lien, shows that Ashley Biden, Joe Biden's daughter, owes $5,000 in income taxes for the time period starting in 2015.

It comes on top of a multitude of tax issues still plaguing Hunter Biden, who recently was hit with a long list of new charges for failing to pay.

That list, in an indictment in federal court in California, included nine counts of failing to pay taxes and filing false tax returns and charges him with failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.

Those counts were released just as reports documented how he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on women, strip clubs, a sex club membership and pornographic websites, instead of paying his taxes.

His payments to "various women" alone totaled nearly $700,000.

Further, there could be tax issues still pending on the estimated $20 million that multiple Biden family members took in from various foreign, and sometimes hostile, sources like Russia and China over recent years in what investigators in Congress suggest is a massive influence peddling operation, selling Joe Biden as vice president, then president.

The report explained liens are legal claims "imposed by the government on a property or assets to secure unpaid taxes after repeated attempts to collect."

The report said this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County notified Biden the "amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer's property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be."

"The scale is not anything like Hunter, but… Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share ... and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes," charged Garrett Ziegler, founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo.

"This is just another example of the Bidens being careless. … You'd think that they would show a little bit more prudence when you're the first when you're the American first family to make sure you don't have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year."

He reported to Fox that his team found the lien while doing routine searches in Philadelphia.

Ashley Biden works for the Delaware Center for Justice, according to LinkedIn, and her career has focused on "social work, activism and philanthropy," the report said.

She was a social worker in Delaware during 2007 to 2012.

