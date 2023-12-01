Donors, alumni reel after university taps Republican rep as next president

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Youngstown State University (YSU) alumni and donors are unhappy after the board of trustees hired a Republican congressman to become the next president, according to Ideastream Public Media.

Republican Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson announced in November that he would retire to become president of YSU, which is located in the state. Donors concerned about Johnson’s upcoming role are now considering pulling their financial support for the university, according to Ideastream Public Media.

TRENDING: Biden is the primary obstacle to an Israeli victory

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We would have preferred a more inclusive process that represented the University’s students, faculty, and staff, along with its donor base, supporters, and alumni,” the Youngstown State University Foundation wrote in a letter Nov. 28, according to Ideastream Public Media. “During the past few days, many of these individuals have reached out to the YSU Foundation trustees to express their concerns and their reluctance to provide on-going support moving forward.”

After much thought and prayerful deliberation, I have accepted the offer to lead Youngstown State University and will not be seeking an 8th term in Congress. As I’ve stated previously, I wasn’t looking for another job, because I love the one I have serving the people of Eastern… — Rep. Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) November 21, 2023

YSU donor Bruce Zoldan, owner of Phantom Fireworks, gave the university $5 million for a new student center, according to Ideastream Public Media. Zoldan said he has concerns about having an “election denier” being the next university president and is concerned about his qualifications.

Will a Republican leadership help this university? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“He has no background in operating anything, let alone leading an institution of faculty and students of diversified backgrounds, (where) he’s going to come in as an election denier and come in to lead the university,” Zoldan told Ideastream Public Media. “It’s an insult to our valley and to the university itself.”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” actor who was born in Youngstown and is an alumni, called the decision to hire Johnson “disgraceful,” according to Ideastream Public Media.

“I’ve got a doctorate from YSU, an honorary doctorate that I’m going to give back,” O’Neill said, according to Ideastream Public Media. “I don’t want it … I’m going to start calling it Trump-U. And I think a lot of people feel that way.”

Students and faculty petitioned against Johnson’s hiring and opponents booed his approval at the board meeting that voted him in. The petition against him has over 2,000 signatures and calls Johnson “an extremist politician” for being pro-life, “anti-LGBTQ+,” “anti-immigration rights” and “anti-[diversity, equity and inclusion].”

“Withdrawing contributions and pledges is not the way to affect change, these actions will be most impactful to the students,” YSU spokesperson Rebecca Rose told Ideastream Public Media.

“Everybody’s got their hair on fire because they think I’m going to bring my politics here, but if everybody else is allowed to bring their politics and ideology here and I’m not, how is that fair? I think everybody needs to leave their politics and their ideologies at home and let’s focus on creating opportunities for our students where they could dream big,” Johnson said at a November press conference.

“We’re not hiring a politician. We’re hiring a president of Youngstown State University who must work with every YSU stakeholder – students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners,” YSU Board of Trustees Chair Mike Peterson said in a statement in a November press release. “We know this decision is not immediately being embraced by everyone. But we also firmly believe that, in short order, Bill will show our YSU family why he’s the leader we need right now.”

Johnson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!