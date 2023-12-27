A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow closes 100 points higher, S&P 500 hovers near a record high

'The market wants to get this done before the year is out'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:18pm
(Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks finished higher Wednesday as traders kept an eye on the S&P 500′s march toward record levels.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.14% to end at 4,781.58, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16% to close at 15,099.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.19 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 37,656.52.

The Dow notched a fresh closing high, while the broad-based index finished less than 0.5% off of its closing record of 4,796.56 set in January 2022. Along with the Dow and Nasdaq, the S&P is also enjoying an eight-week winning streak — its longest since 2017.

Read the full story ›

