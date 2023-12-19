A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow jumps more than 200 points for 9th winning day, S&P 500 nears record

'This bias of buying stocks is taking hold'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2023 at 5:02pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose Tuesday, approaching its record high, as the Federal Reserve’s recent dovish shift on rates lifted stocks.

The broad market index gained 0.59% to 4,768.37. With Tuesday’s gain, the S&P 500 is about 0.6% from surpassing its record close and 1% from equaling its intraday record, both set in January 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 251.90 points, or 0.68%, to 37,557.92. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.66% to 15,003.22. It was the first time the tech-heavy index closed above the 15,000 level since January 2022.

