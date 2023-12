(CNBC) -- Stocks tumbled on Wednesday as investors cashed in some profits following the market’s recent hot streak, and FedEx dragged the S&P 500 lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 475.92 points, or 1.27%, to 37,082.00. The Nasdaq Composite was lower by 1.50% to 14,777.94. Both indexes ended a nine-day advance, and they had their worst session since October.

The S&P 500 declined 1.47% to 4,698.35, marking its worst day since September.

Read the full story ›