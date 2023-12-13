A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow rallies more than 500 points to record, closes above 37,000 for first time

'The Fed has given the market an early holiday gift today'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones industrial Average jumped to a record Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled it would cut rates several times next year, satisfying investors who hoped the central bank would finally start to acknowledge the slowing trend of inflation with a less-aggressive monetary stance.

The 30-stock Dow added more than 512 points, or 1.40%. At its high of the day, the Dow touched 37,094.85 to surpass 37,000 for the first time and exceed its previous all-time high in January 2022. The S&P 500 jumped 1.37% with bank and real estate shares leading the way, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38%.

The central bank held the benchmark overnight borrowing rate steady in the 5.25% to 5.5% range as expected, but more importantly it forecast three rate cuts in 2024, which was more than it had previously indicated. Investors have been increasingly hoping for the Fed to give a clearer signal that it would start cutting rates next year with recent inflation data easing.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top Facebook diversity exec pleads guilty to stealing millions from company
Dow rallies more than 500 points to record, closes above 37,000 for first time
The Supreme Court just threw a wrench into Jack Smith's 2024 plans
Hunter Biden slams House probe, skips deposition after comments outside Capitol
Senate sides with Big Tech, kills bill stripping Section 230 protections for AI
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×