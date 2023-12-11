A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow rises 150 to clinch 3rd straight winning day as stocks' December hot streak resumes

Investors looking ahead to key inflation data, which could affect market movements

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:16pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 climbed on Monday as investors tried to continue Wall Street's year-end momentum.

The broad market index gained 0.39% to close at 4,622.44, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2% to 14,432.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced about 157 points, or 0.4%, to finish the session at 36,404.93.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off their sixth straight weekly gain. This week, investors are looking ahead to key inflation data, which could affect market movements and rate policy from the Federal Reserve. The central bank begins its two-day meeting Tuesday.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







