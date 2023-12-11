Dow rises 150 to clinch 3rd straight winning day as stocks' December hot streak resumes

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 climbed on Monday as investors tried to continue Wall Street's year-end momentum.

The broad market index gained 0.39% to close at 4,622.44, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2% to 14,432.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced about 157 points, or 0.4%, to finish the session at 36,404.93.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off their sixth straight weekly gain. This week, investors are looking ahead to key inflation data, which could affect market movements and rate policy from the Federal Reserve. The central bank begins its two-day meeting Tuesday.

Read the full story ›