(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks retreated on Wednesday as investors assessed data indicating falling inflation, while the jobs report loomed.

The Dow Jones industrial Average lost 70 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Stocks relinquished earlier advances, with the Dow at one up nearly 170 points at its session high. All three indexes have traded both above and below their respective flatlines in the choppy session.

Read the full story ›