Dr. Robert Malone jabs FDA for not addressing COVID-shot dangers

MRNA expert and COVID-19 shot skeptic Dr. Robert Malone has written in a column posted at the Epoch Times that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is, in effect, gaslighting the American public about those shots.

The shots, not really vaccines because they are more like DNA treatment programs, have been the subject of government and employer mandates, and consumer skepticism, since they appeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the deadly virus likely emerged from a Wuhan, China, lab doing experimentation on bat viruses and killed millions.

There have been those trying to pry information out of the government on those shots, including the Florida surgeon general.

But Malone explains the FDA "has clearly failed to establish that it was aware of the contamination or adulteration of COMIRNATY or SPIKEVAX final drug products with plasmid DNA fragments, and it has completely failed to insist on the testing necessary to establish dose limiting toxicity of DNA fragments when delivered to animals or humans using these highly active lipid nanoparticle formulations."

TRENDING: The case for Christmas, Part 2

He charged the FDA with a "lack of rigor" in responding to questions from the surgeon general, Dr. Joe Ladapo, regarding the "risks of this contamination."

In fact, he explained, originally on his own substack column, that the FDA responded to questions "with a series of statements that can be interpreted only as ignorant, incompetent, or intentionally misleading."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is the FDA actually most interested in HARMING Americans heath? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He said the residents of Florida deserve better "than to be misled" and gaslit about those risks.

Because of the lack of information, and more, he called for those products to be "withdrawn from the market until the necessary tests have been performed and safety demonstrated."

He cited the failure of government authorities to "identify and disclose DNA fragment contamination in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shots.

He said Dr. Peter Marks of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research has been the government official obfuscating the details.

"Experts from around the world have raised concerns about the safety implications of DNA fragment contamination in COVID gene therapy-based 'vaccine' products. Leading regulatory authorities have conceded that these rushed novel and complex biological products are contaminated and deliver both synthetic modified messenger ribonucleic acid (mod-mRNA) and a wide variety of uncharacterized shorter DNA fragments into the cells and tissues of those who have accepted these products," he warned.

"The Biden administration has previously mandated and currently markets these products in the United States for Americans of all ages, including during pregnancy, fraudulently claiming that they prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and spread and COVID-19 disease and death."

He charged that the DNA fragments are "left over contaminants from manufacturing the mod-mRNA 'payload.' The contamination was first detected and reported by experienced U.S. and Canadian genomic researchers, and their findings have been replicated by many other laboratories."

Malone, in fact, played key roles decades ago in developing mRNA treatments, and came to prominence when COVID hit the world.

Online biographies explained, "He's become a trusted source for people everywhere who aren't quite sure about these mRNA vaccines or whether they are really safe."

He previously served as a consultant to the government, and even a left-leaning description admitted that they mRNA treatments are "not perfect.'

That description admitted, "Some people do have severe, painful, and rare vaccine side effects."

Malone explained that Florida officials, including Dr. Ladapo, asked the FDA for information about how drug makers evaluated the "risk of human genome integration or mutagenesis of residual DNA contaminants from the mRNA COVID-19" shots.

And other details.

The federal agency's response was posted online, but, he said, "failed to address the questions posed by the surgeon general, instead offering unsubstantiated platitudes such as 'safe and effective' combined with redirection to irrelevant and poorly documented information."

He suggested federal officials have a vested interest in the success of the COVID shots, as they have suggested the procedures be expanded to cancer treatments.

But he confirmed, "Worldwide administration of the resulting injectable products has been associated with more than 17 million excess deaths (globally) and large numbers of cases of heart damage (myocarditis) with a perverse predilection for young people, contradicting the repeated propaganda statement that these products are safe."

While government campaigns claim the shots "will enable herd immunity, will prevent infection, replication, and spread of SARS-CoV-2, and will also prevent COVID-19 disease and death," they actually "provide none of these benefits," he said.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!