Egypt completes border wall to keep out Palestinians from Gaza

Meanwhile, more than 10 million illegals have walked into U.S. since Biden took office

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2023 at 2:08pm
Egypt has constructed a a border wall to keep out Palestinians attempting to leave Gaza.

Egypt has constructed a a border wall to keep out Palestinians attempting to leave Gaza.

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Egypt values its border security.

Egyptian workers recently completed a 8 to 10 meter concrete border wall to keep out Palestinians.

A security fence topped with barbed wire stands before the concrete wall.

And a series of earthen berms are behind the concrete wall.

Egypt is serious about its border security.

Is Joe Biden intentionally destroying the United States?

Meanwhile, the southern border of the United States is wide open. Over ten million illegals have walked across the border since Joe Biden took office.

This is the purposeful destruction of the greatest country on earth.

10,000 to 12,000 illegals are entering the southern border every day now.

This cannot continue. Our country is being destroyed – on purpose.

FOX News host Bill Melugin reported this week, “I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this.”

VIDEO:

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

