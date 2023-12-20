Egypt completes border wall to keep out Palestinians from Gaza

By Jim Hoft

Egypt values its border security.

Egyptian workers recently completed a 8 to 10 meter concrete border wall to keep out Palestinians.

A security fence topped with barbed wire stands before the concrete wall.

And a series of earthen berms are behind the concrete wall.

Egypt is serious about its border security.

This is a high iron fence topped with barbed wire. Behind it is an 8-10 meter high concrete wall that was just completed yesterday. Behind it is a series of earthen berms. New watchtowers are also being erected. They are all built to keep desperate Palestinians out of Egypt.… pic.twitter.com/CLB2Nehs1O — Elder of Ziyon (@elderofziyon) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the southern border of the United States is wide open. Over ten million illegals have walked across the border since Joe Biden took office.

This is the purposeful destruction of the greatest country on earth.

10,000 to 12,000 illegals are entering the southern border every day now.

This cannot continue. Our country is being destroyed – on purpose.

FOX News host Bill Melugin reported this week, “I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this.”

VIDEO:

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

