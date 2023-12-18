A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Europe goes to war with Elon Musk's X

E.U. claims former Twitter is not censoring 'disinformation' sufficiently

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2023 at 10:47am
Twitter's headquarters rebranded as 'X' on Monday morning, July 24, 2023. (Courtesy Elon Musk)

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

The European Union (EU) is launching a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X — formerly Twitter — because it is not censoring content sufficiently.

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) went into effect in August, and it punishes “very large online platforms” (VLOPs) for hosting content that includes “disinformation” with penalties of up to 6% of their annual revenue. The EU is looking into X’s lack of censorship of “illegal content” and “disinformation,” as well as its advertising practices, according to the Monday announcement.

“We will now start an in-depth investigation of X’s compliance with the DSA obligations concerning countering the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation in the EU, transparency of the platforms and design of the user interface,” EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton stated in the announcement.

The investigation can take an unlimited amount of time and X has the opportunity to negotiate potential solutions, according to the announcement.

Is Twitter a much better service since Elon Musk purchased it?

“The Commission is also empowered to accept any commitment made by X to remedy on the matters subject to the proceeding,” the announcement states. “The DSA does not set any legal deadline for bringing formal proceedings to an end. The duration of an in-depth investigation depends on a number of factors, including the complexity of the case, the extent to which the company concerned cooperate with the Commission and the exercise of the rights of defence.”

The EU is also looking at how effective X’s Community Notes tool is for countering so-called “information manipulation” in the EU, according to the announcement. It is also investigating how other X policies combat “risks to civic discourse and electoral processes.”

The DSA could drastically increase censorship in the U.S., in addition to Europe, as it incentivizes platforms to enforce the compelled moderation worldwide, experts previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

X is the first platform to face a formal investigation under the DSA, according to the announcement.

The EU and X did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







