Ex-FBI agent linked to 'Russiagate' probe sent to prison

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

A former top FBI official involved in the “Russiagate” probe into former President Donald Trump was sentenced on Thursday following charges of foreign conspiracy, The Washington Post reported.

Former FBI counterintelligence official Charles McGonigal pled guilty in August to aiding a Russian oligarch in exchange for secret payments, according to the Wall Street Journal. McGonigal was sentenced to approximately 4 years in federal prison and fined $40,000 in a Manhattan court, according to the Post.

TRENDING: Dem pols hate Jews as much as they hate those who look like me

“I recognize more than ever that I’ve betrayed the confidence and trust of those close to me,” McGonigal said during his sentencing, according to the Post. “For the rest of my life, I will be fighting to regain that trust.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

McGonigal was initially arrested in January for his connections to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch who he accepted payments from to collect open-source research against a rival, according to the WSJ. McGonigal was also charged for accepting $225,000 in payments from a former Albanian intelligence officer, which he is expected to face sentencing for in February 2024, according to Reuters.

“I have no patience or sympathy for this guy,” former FBI agent Jim DiOrio told the WSJ. “He saw an opportunity and he took advantage.”

Are the Deep State's lies starting to catch up with them? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (2 Votes) 33% (1 Votes)

McGonigal was involved in the Crossfire Hurricane probe, also known as the “Russiagate” probe, into the Trump campaign in 2016. Crossfire Hurricane turned into a 22-month, $32 million investigation that ultimately found no evidence Trump colluded with Russia to swing the 2016 election in his favor.

McGonigal was also involved in a “classified defensive briefing” that was given to the attorneys of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2015, in what was called a “clear double standard by the Department of Justice,” by Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2020.

Earlier in his career, McGonigal was one of two FBI agents who stopped a plot to bomb the New York City metro in 1997, according to the WSJ. He also helped in the FBI’s post-9/11 investigation and stayed in the city to work on a task force focused on foreign terror threats in New York City.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!