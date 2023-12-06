A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Family sues airline after 14-year-old daughter recorded in plane's restroom

'This is very serious'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 5, 2023 at 9:20pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The family of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly recorded by a flight attendant's cellphone while using the restroom has sued American Airlines in federal court.

The parents of the teenager, who are remaining anonymous, filed the lawsuit against American Airlines on Friday after a flight attendant allegedly taped a cellphone on the first-class bathroom toilet seat before their daughter went to use the restroom during a Sept. 2 flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts.

According to the lawsuit filed in a North Carolina federal court, the girl was waiting to use an economy-class restroom when a male flight attendant approached her and said she could use the first-class bathroom, saying "it would be faster."

Family sues airline after 14-year-old daughter recorded in plane's restroom
