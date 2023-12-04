Father of baby condemned to die felt 'pull' of hell

The father of an 8-month-old girl condemned to death by United Kingdom judges who ordered her life support turned off and even refused permission for her to be moved out of the country for treatment says when he was fighting in court for his daughter's life, he felt the pull of hell.

Indi Gregory died shortly after a British court ordered doctors to take her off life support, even as a Vatican hospital offered to transport her and care for her, on the chance that treatment would be successful.

A report at PJ Media explains the girls parents, even they were not "religious," made the decision to have their baby baptized "so that she could be happy in heaven even if she was heartlessly made to die on earth."

A report at Aleteia.org explained the father, Dean Gregory explained, "When I was in the court, I felt as if hell pulled at me. I thought that if hell exists, then heaven must exist too."

TRENDING: Trump is Superman, Batman, Elvis and the Beatles rolled into 1

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He said, "It was like the devil was there. I thought that if the devil exists, then God must exist too. I have seen what hell is like and I want Indi to go to heaven."

He said he's decided he also wants to be baptized.

"We want to be protected in this life, and go to heaven."

Do most people deep-down believe in God even if they deny vocally deny Him? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

PJ Media said Indi Gregory died shortly after the U.K. hospital pulled life support from her, even thought "a Vatican hospital being willing to take the baby girl in."

The U.K. courts had ruled against anything that would allow her to continue living.

"Indi's non-religious parents found one strong support: God," the report said.

Her father explained, "She didn’t only have to battle against her health problems, she had to battle against a system that makes it almost impossible to win. Yet, it was her weakest point, her health problems, that distinguished Indi as a true warrior."

He continued, "The strength she had for an eight-month-old child was incredible. And this is one of the reasons I would have done anything for Indi to have the chance to live which was denied her. Her legacy, however, has only just begun. I wanted to make sure Indi would be remembered forever and she will live on in our hearts and through our voices."

A funeral was held at Nottingham Cathedral for the infant.

The PJ Media report explained a judge "decided against the wishes of Indi’s parents that ending the baby’s treatment was in her 'best interests.'"

Appellate courts refused to help.

Astonishingly, the courts even ruled she would not be allowed to be moved home to die, but had to pass away in a hospital.

"Indi’s white coffin, adorned with pink and white flowers, was carried through the city’s streets in a horse-drawn carriage. A procession of eight Rolls-Royce cars transported Indi’s family behind the carriage… The ceremony featured a choir and organ music... During the service, a book featuring thousands of tributes from across Italy was presented to Indi’s parents," the report said.

It continued, "Jews and Christians have always believed that every human life is unique and precious. In Jeremiah 1:5, God says, 'Before I formed thee in the bowels of thy mother, I knew thee: and before thou camest forth out of the womb, I sanctified thee.' And in the Didache, or the first century collection of the teaching of Christ’s Apostles, we find the command: 'you shall not murder a child by abortion nor kill that which is born.'"

Live Action News reported her parents believed their daughter was disabled, but not dying.

"Our daughter responds to us, and on her good days she is babbling, making noises, moving all her limbs. She can definitely experience happiness. She cries like a normal baby,” her parents said in a statement last month. “We know she is disabled, but you don’t just let disabled people die. We just want to give her a chance.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, at the time, "They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the end I will do what I can to defend her life. And to defend her mum and dad’s right to do everything they can for her."

Live Action reported, "Sadly, the plight suffered by the Gregory family is becoming increasingly common, as British hospitals and courts refuse to allow parents to make medical decisions for their children. S.T., a British teenager, died after she was denied the ability to receive treatment, even as she passionately said she wanted to spend her last days fighting to live. Little Charlie Gard had also been diagnosed with a mitochondrial condition and died against his parents’ wishes. Baby Alfie Evans was likewise killed by the British system, which spent $188,000 USD ensuring that he died.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!