FBI whistleblower tells WND how conservatives are painted as 'domestic terrorists'

WASHINGTON – FBI agent Kyle Seraphin couldn’t take it anymore.

Between 2016 to 2023, he had lived through working at a once-revered agency that now interfered with elections and worked to jail everyday Americans whom the bureau surveilled and schemed to entrap for what were essentially “thought crimes.”

He refused to comply with the autocratic Executive Order 14043 mandating federal employees to take at least three shots of experimental COVID vaccines. But beyond that, the federal agency was severely violating everything he stood for as an American citizen, Air Force veteran and father of four.

Realizing he was situated at the epicenter of rapidly evolving evil, Seraphin blew the whistle.

TRENDING: Internet funding may be used for monster trucks and hell-themed paintball!

As expected, the FBI retaliated against him.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I spent one year on an unpaid suspension because I refused to get the vaccine," Seraphin told WND in an exclusive interview. "Then I brought forward a number of whistleblower allegations that should have been protected, but ended up becoming very retaliatory, and I was forced out of the FBI in April of 2022, without pay for a full year."

As has become increasingly apparent, the FBI actually engaged in election interference leading up to the 2020 election, while reprioritizing an agenda to outlaw political dissidence. Suddenly, FBI agents were being notified that individuals or groups who champion traditional, patriotic American values were domestic threats.

If Trump wins in 2024, should he fire the bulk of personnel at the FBI? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (19 Votes) 5% (1 Votes)

"The FBI was investigating parents at school-board meetings underneath the counterterrorism guise, which I believe represented perjury by the attorney general," he said.

"The FBI was using what they call the 'Domestic Violent Extremist symbols guide,' using the Betsy Ross flag, the Gadsden flag and various other patriotic symbols – as indicators of what they call the 'anti-government anti-authority violent extremist' and 'militia violent extremism,'" he continued. "That was truly offensive, as a vet and as someone who's been around cops and vets my whole life."

Insisting that the 2020 election was stolen could land you on a terror-watch list, Seraphin told WND, detailing the FBI’s mechanism for systematically interfering with election integrity.

"We found that there was some election interference going on – that they were calling things like 'misinformation' and 'disinformation' federal crimes, when in fact they were not that. That was guidance coming out of that Hoover Building."

At the same time, shockingly, the FBI organization also began the hunt for Christians.

This misuse of the government agency's intelligence resources in First Amendment-protected spaces "has a significant overlap with what happened on January 6," the FBI insider explained. "I've called out the FBI for going after what they called 'Radical Traditionalist Catholics,' which are simply Catholics that are interested in the Latin Mass. The surveillance program was started and the intelligence products were being drafted out of the Richmond field office."

In February, Seraphin exposed the FBI’s internal memo on "Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology."

The memo directed the FBI to monitor these Catholics through "the development of sources with access," including in "places of worship."

It presented a list of "hate groups" – published by the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization infamous for smearing mainstream conservative and Christian nonprofits as "hate groups" – as a place to start this work.

The bureau publicly rescinded the guidance a day after a whistleblower published it.

The government planned and premeditated the J6 "fedsurrection," as some now call it, by strategically disregarding traditional annual protocols reserved for National Special Security Events, Seraphin says.

"We can look at the past as an indicator of what should happen in the future and it's very common for protests, both spontaneous and planned, to happen in Washington, D.C.," he said. "It's probably the most protested city in the United States of America.

"There are annual NSSE protocols that go into effect for the State of the Union, the presidential inaugurations, national celebrations like the Fourth of July and other major holidays that take place within the National Capital Region.

"NSSE are protocols of joint command posts. These are standard and are codified by law and executive order to be run by the Secret Service under the Department of Homeland Security. This is a protocol to handle enormous crowds coming in, and they include command posts for federal and local resources from the District of Columbia and Metro Police Department to the ATF, the FBI and the Department of Energy, and of course, Capitol Police is always involved.

"They all get together and have a common joint command post and they all have their own command posts to manage their own individual responsibilities during these days. The fact that that did not happen on January 6 is a dead giveaway that something different was afoot …

"There is no reason why a protest should have gotten out of hand in a city that handles professional protests on the regular, multiple times a year with crowds as big or bigger than what happened on January 6."

While the government conspicuously neglected to adhere to traditional NSSE protocols on January 6, 2021, weeks later during Joe Biden’s inauguration, the government employees were intact. But this was not a coincidence, contends the fed-up former fed who worked in an uncover, low-visibility role for the FBI during Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

NSSE protocol "happens on a frequent basis and the fact that it did not on January 6 is incredibly suspect and substantiates what people are saying when they believe that something was afoot," he told WND. "It was nefarious. These people were set up."

He added: "How they were being set up and why and what specific actors were involved? That's something that must be investigated properly. The problem is, is that the federal government is thwarting this at every single turn, which only makes people more special suspect."

Following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the FBI developed a task force to combat "Homegrown Violent Extremists," individuals in the U.S. motivated by a foreign ideology – for example, one American citizen in Minneapolis with allegiance to Al-Qaida.

But the bureau "ran out of threats of international terrorism and HVEs, despite the huge budgets" they were allocated to thwart those crimes.

So, with no radical Islamic jihadists to investigate, the FBI "moved into a third category, 'Domestic Terrorism,'" and ramped up investigations of so-called "white supremacism" and individuals who hold conservative mainstream positions, leading up to January 6.

Seraphin detailed how the bureau is incentivized to target specific demographics:

"The DHS and the FBI, as part of the internal intelligence community, will forecast a problem, and then they will realize that threat because that's what they're incentivized to find. A problem with looking for white supremacists in the United States is the supply of these white supremacists is nowhere near what the demand is," he said. "The Bureau is requesting a significant quantity of these people and so bending backward to be able to put people in these boxes.

"I recall getting briefings in 2017 about people under the 'right-wing, violent extremist' umbrella – everybody from Richard Spencer, who at that time was avowing a white nationalist position, to Milo Yiannopoulos and Gavin McInnes with the Proud Boys. Jordan Peterson was lumped in on the slide show as well.

"Imagine the distance between someone with a neo-Nazi ideology and a Canadian professor that was simply telling men that they should take care of their burdens in life and live in a traditional, Western value. That is a wide spread of things to qualify as 'danger.' They have to cast the net so wide to just get the few fish that would fit into the crazy narrative that is being marched out."

Hundreds of "confidential human sources," or CHSs – undercover federal agents – were deployed by the government to infiltrate the crowd during the Capitol riot and among patriot groups leading up to the riot in a sweeping probe to investigate "white supremacy," Seraphin told WND.

For example, defense attorneys representing the Proud Boys, who were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, have warned that dozens of CHSs were embedded within the group for weeks, months and even years prior the Capitol riot.

"During the Proud Boys trial, Judge Kelly held sealed hearings to conceal the number of CHSs that were embedded within the group.

One of the defendants, Enrique Tarrio, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, even though he did not attend the J6 protest and was not in Washington, D.C. at all during the riot.

Instigating their subjects to commit the crime

The FBI's "playbook involves pushing a group along to do the act that will allow for a counterterrorism charge," Seraphin said. "That's how the FBI gets its 'statistical accomplishment bonuses' and how the senior executives that run the field offices are incentivized. When they hit their numbers, like a traffic quota for national security, they make $25-$35,000 in an annual bonus for achieving the metrics of what they predicted.

"The FBI predicted in 2022 that it would disrupt 600 terrorist operations, but they fell short of their goal. They only had 397, which means you have to believe that the FBI involved themselves in disrupting a terrorist plot every single day of the year and twice on Sundays to accomplish that number. It's absurd on its face.

"Whereas police are looking for lower crime rates, the FBI is actually [trying] to boost its numbers and reporting of white supremacist interactions and anti-government, anti-authority or militia violent extremist interactions and disruptions of those types of 'plots.'"

American citizens targeted by the DOJ in an AGAAVE investigation, a new sub-classification of Domestic Violent Extremism that the department began using in fiscal year 2023, are literally being investigated for speech crimes.

Crimes that warrant an AGGAVE investigation are "always morally equivalent to a traffic case," Seraphin said. "An AGAAVE investigation does not require there to be actual violence or crime committed for you to be labeled under that category. Being labeled AGAAVE is just the allegation that you could have an ideology that leans towards violence or the things you're saying that have been said by people who were violent in the past – that's enough for them to justify this."

"Once they have unlocked that toolbox under counterterrorism resources, they can use all kinds of national security tools to come after you – secret subpoenas. They can deploy confidential human sources, undercover federal informants, to investigate you and obtain significant amounts of funding."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!