FDA forced to release docs admitting they knew COVID vaccines caused heart inflammation

(DC CLOTHESLINE) – Under Operation Warp Speed, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hastily approved experimental mRNA technology and sold it under the label “vaccine.” One of the companies that was awarded emergency use authorization (EUA) for their new “vaccine” was Pfizer.

Despite having a history of felonious conduct, Pfizer was given preferential treatment at the FDA due to longstanding connections with government officials. After pushing their experiments through clinical trials in 2020, Pfizer and the FDA were not transparent with the data on their new vaccines. As a matter of fact, as the “vaccine” was being launched, Pfizer and the FDA never released the actual data and the tens of thousands of documents that underpinned their EUA. These shameless entities actually fought in the courts to keep the data concealed for up to 75 years.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Since these EUA “vaccines” are a medical intervention, the transparency of the supporting data is necessary to the informed consent principle, to assist medical providers and individuals in making sound choices for their bodies and their future. If there was a shred of scientific integrity in our government institutions, then the clinical data should have been shared with the public before the vaccines were released, and independent researchers and scientists should have been allowed to review and analyze the data.

TRENDING: Barnacle-covered packages wash up on beaches: If you see something like this, call police

Read the full story ›