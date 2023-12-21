A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fewer and fewer young men are going to college

Now represent only 42% of students at 4-year schools

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:38pm
(FOX NEWS) – College enrollment has been gradually declining over the past ten years, particularly among young men, according to Pew Research Center.

Colleges in America have represented the gateway to elite institutions and upper mobility for generations, but between expensive costs and various controversies, many appear to be second-guessing spending years in academia, especially men, and demographers are starting to notice.

"Most of the decline is due to fewer young men pursuing college," Pew reported. "About 1 million fewer young men are in college but only 0.2 million fewer young women. As a result, men make up 44% of young college students today, down from 47% in 2011, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data."

