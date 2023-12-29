A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
...And the final economic data point of 2023 is a disaster

December's Chicago PMI plunged back to earth

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2023 at 4:11pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Remember in November when Chicago PMI unexpected exploded higher, back above 50 to its highest since May 2022, prompting an array of self-reinforcing, goal-seeked "see, we told you so, the economy is awesome" narratives?

Well all that is now out the window as December's Chicago PMI plunged back to earth – from 55.8 to 46.9 (back into contraction) and well below the expected level of 50.

That is the biggest MoM puke in Chicago PMI since April 2020 – the peak of the COVID lockdowns. Under the hood, everything was a mess.

