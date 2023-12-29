...And the final economic data point of 2023 is a disaster

(ZEROHEDGE) – Remember in November when Chicago PMI unexpected exploded higher, back above 50 to its highest since May 2022, prompting an array of self-reinforcing, goal-seeked "see, we told you so, the economy is awesome" narratives?

Well all that is now out the window as December's Chicago PMI plunged back to earth – from 55.8 to 46.9 (back into contraction) and well below the expected level of 50.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

That is the biggest MoM puke in Chicago PMI since April 2020 – the peak of the COVID lockdowns. Under the hood, everything was a mess.

TRENDING: John Fetterman drops F-bomb on James Carville over Biden

Read the full story ›