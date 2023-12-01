Finance legend who predicted Lehman collapse says U.S. is in serious trouble

(FOX BUSINESS) – The financial world legend who predicted Lehman Brothers' collapse is sounding the alarm over America’s "serious" financial troubles.

"I hate to say this because, you know I love America, but America is in serious trouble financially because of the debt load," Rich Dad Company co-founder Robert Kiyosak said during his appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday.

"I think the biggest problem, Neil, is we have the Three Stooges, you know, one in the presidency, one in the Treasury and one at the Fed," he continued when discussing his outlook on the country’s economic standing.

