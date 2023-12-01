A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Finance legend who predicted Lehman collapse says U.S. is in serious trouble

'Inflation,' 'incompetence' is here to stay

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:12pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – The financial world legend who predicted Lehman Brothers' collapse is sounding the alarm over America’s "serious" financial troubles.

"I hate to say this because, you know I love America, but America is in serious trouble financially because of the debt load," Rich Dad Company co-founder Robert Kiyosak said during his appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday.

"I think the biggest problem, Neil, is we have the Three Stooges, you know, one in the presidency, one in the Treasury and one at the Fed," he continued when discussing his outlook on the country’s economic standing.

Read the full story ›

