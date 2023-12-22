A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fire shuts down electric car plant, executives blame 'battery material'

Says forklift accidentally punctured container

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 22, 2023 at 2:43pm
(BREITBART) – General Motors’ (GM) “Factory Zero” plant was temporarily shut down after a fire broke out. The plant produces Electric Vehicles (EVs), which have a history of catching fire, though GM executives said “battery materials” were the cause.

Factory Zero, also known as Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, has been celebrated by President Joe Biden’s administration for its all-electric production. On Tuesday, the plant closed after a fire filled the plant with heavy smoke.

By Wednesday, GM executives blamed the fire on a forklift accident and said the plant was up and running, though portions remained closed, according to the Detroit Free Press.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







