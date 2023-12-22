Fire shuts down electric car plant, executives blame 'battery material'

(BREITBART) – General Motors’ (GM) “Factory Zero” plant was temporarily shut down after a fire broke out. The plant produces Electric Vehicles (EVs), which have a history of catching fire, though GM executives said “battery materials” were the cause.

Factory Zero, also known as Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, has been celebrated by President Joe Biden’s administration for its all-electric production. On Tuesday, the plant closed after a fire filled the plant with heavy smoke.

By Wednesday, GM executives blamed the fire on a forklift accident and said the plant was up and running, though portions remained closed, according to the Detroit Free Press.

