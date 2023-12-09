Food banks struggling to keep up with rising food insecurity under Biden

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) – More Americans are facing food insecurity as food banks struggle to keep up with demand during President Joe Biden’s third year in office, even as Democrats run away from the White House’s term for his economic policies.

According to Fox News, the nonprofit group Feeding America says that, according to its data, the amount of money Americans earn is not keeping up with the escalating prices of nearly everything they need. As such, the group says that about 1 in 7 people are struggling to feed themselves.

Jen Muzia with the Seattle Ballard Foodbank told the network that operating the food bank has become much more expensive during the Biden era.

