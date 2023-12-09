A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Food banks struggling to keep up with rising food insecurity under Biden

Earnings not keeping up with inflation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 9, 2023 at 4:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) – More Americans are facing food insecurity as food banks struggle to keep up with demand during President Joe Biden’s third year in office, even as Democrats run away from the White House’s term for his economic policies.

According to Fox News, the nonprofit group Feeding America says that, according to its data, the amount of money Americans earn is not keeping up with the escalating prices of nearly everything they need. As such, the group says that about 1 in 7 people are struggling to feed themselves.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jen Muzia with the Seattle Ballard Foodbank told the network that operating the food bank has become much more expensive during the Biden era.

TRENDING: Stop the #MeToo lawsuit carnival

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Tucker Carlson interviews father of American tortured in Ukrainian prison
Biden administration approves sale of tank shells to Israel
U.N. Climate Summit serves gourmet burgers to elites
Vladimir Putin moves closer to 5th term as Russian president
Israel's crisis? 'Like no other in modern history'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×