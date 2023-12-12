A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ford cuts planned 2024 production of electric F-150 Lightning in half

'We'll continue to match production with customer demand'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2023 at 9:08pm
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck (Courtesy Ford)

(CNBC) -- DETROIT — Ford Motor will cut planned production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup roughly in half next year, marking a major reversal after the automaker significantly increased plant capacity for the electric vehicle in 2023.

The new production plans call for average volume of around 1,600 F-150 Lightnings a week at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, starting in January, according to a source familiar with the decision. The automaker most recently planned to produce roughly 3,200 of the vehicles on average per week.

“We’ll continue to match production with customer demand,” a Ford spokeswoman said Monday.

