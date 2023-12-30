Former Marine imprisoned in Russia fears he is being left behind by Biden

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

On the fifth anniversary of his imprisonment in Russia, former U.S. marine Paul Whelan said he fears he is being left behind by the Biden administration, according to an interview with WTOP News on Thursday.

Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 on espionage charges that both he and the U.S. government have rejected as false and unlawful. Under physical and mental stress, Whelan has become increasingly concerned that the current Biden administration is playing its hand wrong in negotiations with the Kremlin, and said he feared he would be “left behind a third time,” during a phone interview with WTOP News on Thursday.

TRENDING: Barry O is Harvard's real plagiarist-in-chief

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Paul Whelan: “Today marks an appalling milestone: five years Paul Whelan has spent in wrongful detention in Russia. We once again call on Russia to release him immediately. We continue to work… pic.twitter.com/adPiML8K4m — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) December 29, 2023

“The Russians are adamant that they only want to do one-for-one exchanges. And as you know, there are two of us here, Evan and myself,” Whelan told WTOP News. “I’m concerned that the Biden administration will work out a deal for Evan to be returned home, leaving me here a third time.”

Will Biden ever work to release Paul Whelan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

Whelan is referring to Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who is currently being held in a Russian prison after being arrested in March on accusations that he committed espionage on behalf of the American government; these charges have been denied by Gershkovich and the U.S. government.

Whelan is also referencing a previous swap deal in 2022 for two American prisoners, WNBA player Brittney Griner and former marine Trevor Reed, who were arrested in Russia after Whelan, but freed before him. Griner was arrested in Russia in 2022 for marijuana possession and Reed was arrested in 2019 for assault against a Russian police officer; both were released in a prisoner swap deal between the Biden administration and the Kremlin, despite Whelan having made “the same request” for his freedom to Biden after he took office that he made to the Trump administration.

Whelan previously told WTOP News that Biden needs to “man up” and quickly secure his release, criticizing the president for not doing more to bring him home.

“The concern that I have is that diplomatic efforts have failed,” Whelan said on Tuesday.

Whelan believes part of the reason he has not been freed is because the Kremlin views him as a valuable bargaining chip they could use in a prisoner swap with the. U.S., according to WTOP News. Whelan said the Kremlin believes in a “false narrative” that he is a high-level U.S. military operative and intelligence agent.

“The Russians decided, well, we’ll work out deals, with these two lower-level cases and we’ll ask for more for Paul,” Whelan told WTOP News. “They saw an avenue for basically cheating the Americans out of two high-value prisoners, trading them for people that have committed low-level street crimes, and they changed the goalposts.”

Whelan now fears that if he is not freed in the next prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S. – which might include just Gershkovich – he may never get an early release from his 16-year prison sentence.

“You just feel like you’re on a planet by yourself,” Whelan told WTOP News.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!