Christian military vet says he decapitated Satanic statue in state capitol

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A military veteran is claiming he decapitated the head of a statue Thursday, which was put on display by The Satanic Temple (TST) at the Iowa State Capitol, according to The Sentinel.

The statue was that of Baphomet, the body of a man and the head of a goat, which TST placed in the state capitol building earlier in December in opposition to the Nativity scene that was also on display. Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot and Christian, claims that he beheaded the statue and threw the head in a trashcan before turning himself in to the police, according to The Sentinel.

TRENDING: Report: Now Hamas building a new terror group to attack Israel

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” Cassidy told The Sentinel, in a statement. “Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed more and more in recent decades, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water.”

TST Iowa posted on Facebook that authorities had informed them that the display was “destroyed beyond repair.” Lucien Graves, TST co-founder and spokesperson, also commented on the situation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They had their own displays, their own protests, they ‘filled the capitol with prayers,’ they did interviews with media outlets who allowed them to put words in our mouths without seeking comment from us & then they vandalized our display anyways,” Greaves wrote. “And they still play the victim.”

Should this military vet have decapitated the statue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (17 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

They had their own displays, their own protests, they “filled the capitol with prayers,” they did interviews with media outlets who allowed them to put words in our mouths without seeking comment from us & then they vandalized our display anyways. And they still play the victim. https://t.co/rX9Ie9sbyQ — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) December 14, 2023

The veteran also cited 1 John 3:8, which states that “The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil” as further justification for tearing down the statue, according to The Sentinel.

Cassidy, who ran for a seat in the House of Representatives in Mississippi in 2022, was allegedly charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and TST’s Iowa chapter is reportedly planning on pressing charges, according to a copy of a complaint and an affidavit obtained by The Sentinel. Cassidy is being represented by Davis Younts, an attorney and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who formerly served in the JAG Corps.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds called the display “absolutely objectionable” in a statement Tuesday, but noted that it is a “free society.”

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” Reynolds said. ” In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.” TST put up a similar display in the Indiana state capitol in December 2022 and in February the group hosted a “gender-affirming ritual” at the Idaho capitol.

Cassidy’s attorney, TST and the Iowa State Patrol did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!