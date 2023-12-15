Former Washington police insider: Jan. 6 was not an 'insurrection'

Even as the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol was happening, Democrats and other leftists claimed it was an "insurrection."

That, Cambridge explains, is "an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence."

That would mean a plan to take control of the decision-making positions, the administration, the courts, the military, the money and more.

It's clear that the riot was in fact, just that, protesters who got out of hand and vandalized the building, certainly scaring lawmakers who were there at the time.

The protesters were objecting to what they perceived as an unjust election, an election that evidence later showed was, in fact, skewed by undue influences like Mark Zuckerberg's $400 million and the FBI's election interference.

Leftists have continued to insist it was an actual insurrection because they believe if they tar President Trump with that label, and get access to left-leaning judges at just the right points, they can prevent Trump's name from being on the 2024 ballot, a campaign that so far has been unsuccessful.

But now, a Washington law enforcement insider has come forward to undermine that agenda, stating plainly that the events were not "insurrection."

The Washington Stand documented the statements from Tarik Johnson, a former lieutenant with the Capitol Police force.

He posted on social media, "I've been saying publicly for a year that J6 was not an insurrection but not many people would listen."

Johnson, who was the officer who ordered the House and Senate evacuations that day, also charged that Deep State in Washington, those long-tenured officials and bureaucrats, have been working to silence him.

He said:

Vivek Ramaswamy got a lot right in this interview. I’ve been saying publicly for a year that J6 was not an insurrection but not many people would listen. Ironically so, no one would benefit more than I if J6 was an insurrection as I (Tarik Johnson) was the Commander that ordered and led the evacuations of the Senate and the House during the J6 breach after begging former Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman for permission to do so as she sat comfortably in the Commander Center watching the events unfold on CCTV while Chief Steven A Sund was obtaining National Guard approval and getting assistance from local law enforcement agencies. Pittman flat out ignored me so I was forced to forge ahead with the evacuations without obtaining approval from her. Three days later I decided to call Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont to report Pittman’s malfeasance and approximately an hour after I got off the phone with the senator I was contacted by the USCP internal affairs section and informed I was suspended. The suspension lasted for 17 months and I was under a USCP gag order not to speak about the events of January 6, 2021 to the media until I separated from the Department. I was also required to remain in my house Monday through Friday from the hours of 8am to 4pm and unable to step off my property without notifying the USCP for fear of being disciplined up to and including termination during those 17 months. These are SOME of many facts USCP Chief J Thomas Manger (who is arguably the most corrupt politician in the country) was brought in to cover-up. If presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy would like more FACTS to disrupt the insurrection narrative, I will inbox his designated representative my personal phone number. God bless our country now and in 2024. Tarik K Johnson Former Lieutenant US Capitol Police.

Vivek Ramaswamy got a lot right in this interview. I’ve been saying publicly for a year that J6 was not an insurrection but not many people would listen. Ironically so, no one would benefit more than I if J6 was an insurrection as I (Tarik Johnson) was the Commander that ordered… https://t.co/mdUVfdVQff — Tarik Johnson (@elleonCEOTK) December 14, 2023

The Washington Stand reported Johnson was "begging" Pittman for permission to evacuate and he eventually went forward.

Then he abruptly was suspended.

Johnson's post was a response to a video showing Republican presidential primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy discussing January 6 during a Wednesday night CNN Townhall event.

"If you had told me [in 2021] that January 6 was in any way an inside job the subject of government entrapment, I would have told you that was crazy talk, fringe conspiracy theory nonsense," he said. "I can tell you now having gone somewhat deep in this — it’s not."

WND reported earlier on Ramaswamy's comments.

He said the government not only has lied about that scenario, it also has lied about a long list of other issues.

His comments were reported by Real Clear Politics after his interview with CNN's Abby Phillips:

He said, "I want to tell you guys where I'm at. If you had told me -- it's close to three years ago that January 6, 2021 happened. If you told me back when I was a biotech CEO, not steeped in this world. I was consuming passive media but was focused on my world of developing medicines. If you told me January 6th was in any way an inside job, the subject of government entrapment, I would have told you that was crazy talk. Fringe conspiracy theory nonsense.

"I can tell you having gone somewhat deep in this, it's not. The reality is this. We do have a government that we have knowledge of that has lied to us systematically over the last several years about the origin of COVID-19, about the Hunter Biden laptop we were told was false by 51 CIA experts and otherwise before we now know it was true. You can go straight down the list, the Trump-Russia disinformation collusion hoax. All of it. Now we come to January 6th. The reality is we know that there were federal law enforcement agents in the field. We don't know how many."

The evidence does show that many law enforcement agents were embedded in the crowd of Trump supporters that heard him speak, then went to the Capitol to protest what they considered to be a stolen election.

In fact, evidence later revealed that the results were the target of undue influence through the $400 plus million that Mark Zuckerberg handed out, through foundations, to officials who often used the cash windfall to recruit voters who would support Joe Biden.

Further, the FBI decided to interfere in the voting, by telling media corporations to suppress accurate – but devastatingly bad – details about the Biden business enterprises that were documented in a laptop computer that Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop,.

After the election, polling documented that that issue alone probably took the election away from President Trump and gave it to Joe Biden.

