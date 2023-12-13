Good vs. evil, God vs. Satan: America in full spiritual war

America – long the freest and most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on the face of the earth – is on the brink of destruction.

How can this possibly have happened? And more important, can it be saved?

As recently as a generation ago, America’s dominant culture was essentially moral, patriotic and Judeo-Christian. Politically, of course, there was the continual tug-of-war for power between the two major parties: traditional Democrats, who championed liberal policies like “taxing the rich,” a higher minimum wage, more gun control, a larger “social safety net” and legalized abortion – and Republicans, who favored less government intervention, more individual liberty, free-market capitalism and protecting the unborn. But despite the contentious battles and pendulum swings over who controlled the White House and Congress, America was safe, secure and confident, her freedoms intact, and her culture still decent and sane.

Fast-forward a few decades into today’s steaming inferno of unprecedented madness.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as “infanticide.” They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a “gender transition” that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. This same mass hysteria likewise leads them to promote the de facto destruction of women’s athletics worldwide by allowing men to compete with women, and to permit countless females to be raped in prison by male inmates claiming to be “trans women.”

Meanwhile, the Democrats and their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – are destroying America’s economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes – and increasingly, imprisons – critics as “violent extremists,” “domestic terrorists,” “white supremacists” and “insurrectionists.” Indeed, they are engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden’s chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes “politics” in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual – which is simply to say, evil. The United States of America is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

Indeed, the most contentious issues vexing the nation today are not political nor even ideological. The aforementioned gender hysteria, which reportedly has seduced more than 300,000 American youths aged 13-17 to “identify as transgender,” is neither “liberal” nor “conservative.” It’s evil and insane. Same with purposely leaving the nation’s southern border wide open and not only inviting, but intentionally engineering a full-scale and massive foreign invasion of America – including masses of young, single men from terrorist-hotbed countries. Same with Marxist ideology (“critical race theory”) disguised as “anti-racism.” And plying America’s school children with hard-core pornography. And establishing “After School Satan Clubs” in public schools throughout the nation. And corrupting innocent toddlers by forcing them to sit at the feet of mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women for “drag queen story hour” events.

All of this and so much more constitutes genuine spiritual warfare – good versus evil, freedom versus slavery, heaven versus hell, God versus Satan.

The new righteousness

Consider the current widespread support among college-aged Americans for baby-torturing terrorists. Why would so many young people side with Hamas, while condemning Israelis who suffered the greatest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust and are now defending their nation from further attacks and long-promised annihilation? Moreover, why have so many young Americans recently praised terrorist monster Osama bin Laden after listening to TikTok “influencers” read and discuss the 9-11 mastermind’s 2002 “Letter to America”?

In large measure, it’s a direct result of American education and “woke” culture. Employing many of the same techniques Chinese communists have long used to shape the minds and loyalties of their youth, America’s colleges and universities are indoctrinating the next generation of Americans to see their lighter-skinned (“white”) countrymen as members of the imperialist oppressor class and darker-skinned “people of color” as part of the righteous oppressed class – a core Marxist teaching.

As noted earlier, America has long been overall a Christian nation. But according to the dark religion of Leftism, righteousness does not involve things like obeying God’s commandments, repenting of one’s sins and believing in and following His son, Jesus Christ. Rather, it consists largely of simply being part of a victim/oppressed class, members of which are therefore implicitly held to a different behavioral standard than the wicked colonialist oppressors and their privileged progeny. Indeed, members of the “oppressed” classes are expected – and encouraged – to be angry and enraged, deserving of reparations and revenge. The mind-numbing spectacle of California cities essentially legalizing shoplifting below $950 in value demonstrates both sides of this deranged dynamic: The “oppressor” class makes stealing from an “oppressor” business legal, i.e. atonement and reparations, while the “oppressed/formerly enslaved” class is implicitly encouraged to appropriate said “reparations” at will.

This is the extreme madness that is currently being daily inculcated into America’s next generation, the future leaders of the nation.

Fortunately, December's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world’s freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction,” carries a powerful, insightful and redemptive message to all Americans who recognize their great country has been seriously infected with the spiritual disease of Marxism. In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation’s most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

Highlights of this very special Whistleblower issue include:

* “Can America be saved?” by David Kupelian

* “Top historian sounds alarm on Dems' ultra-dark 2024 plans,” in which Victor Davis Hanson warns, “You're never going to see anything like what they're going to do,” by Bob Unruh

* “Are we witnessing America’s suicide? What's truly required to get the greatest nation on earth 'back on the right track'” by Jerry Newcombe

* “What if black Americans were told not to hate whites? Racial grievances? One amazing law from Deuteronomy could ‘change everything – almost overnight’” by Dennis Prager

* “How to save your country, family and sanity during difficult and dark times” by David Kupelian

* “A roadmap from the American people for Congress: Americans point to a clear course for defending civilization from terrorism and its allies” by Newt Gingrich

* “A look back at Trump's first Inaugural address: A shining beacon for America’s future” by Joseph Farah

* “The truth about why the GOP keeps losing elections: America’s suicidal immigration policy ‘is The Great Replacement strategy at work'” by Wayne Allyn Root

* “God or government? Self-restraint or tyranny? One by one, the rights guaranteed by the Constitution will be taken away” by Laura Hollis

* “What if the Constitution no longer applied? Freedom’s greatest hour of danger is right now” by John & Nisha Whitehead

* “The new conservative counterculture revolution: A look at the ongoing pushback against leftwing societal trends” by Dr. Michael Brown

* “Blessing Israel, saving America” by Elizabeth Farah

* “Today's revolution must begin with the battle for Truth: Attacks upon God inevitably become attacks upon science” by Laura Hollis

* “Tucker Carlson explains how good Americans can save their country: ‘What you’re seeing is evil done for its own sake – hurting people for the sake of hurting people.’”

Commented bestselling author and longtime Whistleblower editor David Kupelian: “For Americans to save their country, in addition to all the obvious concrete steps like electing Donald Trump as president next November, closing the border and initiating mass deportations of illegals, re-opening America’s energy sector, stopping the insane mass mutilation of the nation’s children, expelling ‘woke’ madness from America’s military, and more – all of which will occur if Trump is re-elected president – something else is required. And we have assembled many of the brightest, most thoughtful and powerful voices in America today to provide that answer, in this special issue of Whistleblower.”

