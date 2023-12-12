Does Google have an illegal monopoly? Jury issues major verdict

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Google lost an antitrust case against popular video game maker Epic Games on Monday, with a jury ruling that the tech giant has an illegal monopoly in its app store.

Epic, which makes Fortnite, alleged that Google stifles competition and imposes excessively costly charges on app makers using its Google Play Store. Epic also alleged that Google illegally connected its app store to its billing service, compelling developers to use both.

TRENDING: Poll: Trump holds enormous lead over Biden in crucial battleground state

Google and Epic will meet with U.S. Dis­trict Judge James Do­nato in January to deliberate about possible remedies, which could significantly reduce the profits Google obtains. The trial lasted over a month and the jury sided with Epic on all 11 charges, according to court documents.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We plan to challenge the verdict,” Google Vice President of Government Affairs And Public Policy Wilson White said in a statement. “Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”

Is Google part of the end-time beast system? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (19 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world,” Epic wrote in a blog post about the verdict. “It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation.”

The Department of Justice is engaged in a lawsuit against Google that alleges the tech giant has a monopoly in search and search advertising. Google also faces an antitrust lawsuit from free speech video competitor Rumble, according to a court filing.

Google and Epic did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!