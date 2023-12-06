Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders all state vehicles to be 100% electric

(FOX NEWS) -- Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Tuesday forcing the state government's entire fleet of vehicles, both light-duty and heavy-duty, to transition to zero-emission.

Under Whitmer's actions, Michigan's state agencies fbannmust convert all state-owned light-duty vehicles to zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2033 and all medium and heavy-duty vehicles by 2040. The governor said the move — which earned endorsements from clean energy groups, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and Detroit Regional Chamber — would reduce pollution and lead to lower costs in the state.

"Michigan automakers are on the cutting-edge of the world’s switch to zero emission vehicles, and with today’s executive directive to transition our state-owned fleet by 2040, the State of Michigan is leading by example," she said in a statement.

