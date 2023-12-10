A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Governor issues stern warning to colleges that allow anti-Semitism

'The moral lapses that were evidenced cannot and will not be tolerated here'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2023 at 11:38am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

UCLA students interrogated Rachel Beyda for being Jewish. (Facebook)

UCLA students interrogated Rachel Beyda for being Jewish. (Facebook)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York warned colleges and universities in a letter on Saturday that she would order legal action against them if they fail to address antisemitism on campus.

Three university presidents appeared before Congress on Dec. 5 to testify about antisemitism on their campuses, after which they were heavily criticized for failing to say whether “calling for genocide against Jews” violated their institutions’ codes of conduct. Hochul wrote to all colleges and universities in New York that a failure to address antisemitism would result in legal action from the state under New York State Human Rights Law and Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.

TRENDING: Newsom surrenders to the mob, pulls plug on Christmas

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I assure you that if any school in New York State is found to be in violation, I will activate the State’s Division of Human Rights to take aggressive enforcement action and will refer possible Title VI violations to the federal government,” Hochul wrote in the letter, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Will recent anti-Semitic events prompt more Jewish Americans to vote for Republicans instead of Democrats?

UPenn’s president and chairman of the board of trustees resigned on Saturday, while Harvard’s president issued a public apology amid calls for her removal.

“The moral lapses that were evidenced by the disgraceful answers to questions posed during this week’s congressional testimony hearing cannot and will not be tolerated here in the State of New York,” Hochul wrote.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y. (Video screenshot)

Hochul has previously dealt with fallout from an antisemitic controversy at a university in her own state. Police arrestedCornell University undergraduate student Patrick Dai on Oct. 31 for allegedly making violent threats to commit a mass shooting against Cornell’s Center for Jewish Living.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Governor issues stern warning to colleges that allow anti-Semitism
'Have a [bleeping] brain': Dem loses race after shocking leaked audio, botched ad
At least 3 dead after tornado touches down in Tennessee
Ivy League university leaders resign amid outrage over handling of campus antisemitism
WATCH: Tucker Carlson interviews father of American tortured in Ukrainian prison
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×