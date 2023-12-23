A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Graduate who went mega-viral with tearful reaction to 1st 9-to-5 job says she's been laid off

Says she had no time or energy by the time she got home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 23, 2023 at 3:05pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(YAHOO NEWS) – A college graduate who blew up online after sharing her struggles with working life has announced on TikTok she was laid off.

In October, 21-year-old Brielle Asero went mega-viral and made headlines when she posted a tearful video calling out the struggles of the 9-to-5 work culture she was experiencing for the first time.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the upload, which has received 3.4 million views to date, Asero, who had recently started a corporate position in the New York area, said the office life and commute meant she had no time or energy by the time she got home.

TRENDING: The latest drive-by smear of Clarence Thomas

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The partnerships that are key to winning the AI race against China
U.S. taxpayers paid for hundreds of thousands of condoms to be sent to terrorist hotbed
Graduate who went mega-viral with tearful reaction to 1st 9-to-5 job says she's been laid off
Only half of all Ford dealers agree to sell EVs next year
Study reveals 60% of illegals, green card holders are on welfare
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×