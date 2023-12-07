Great Pyrenees that killed 8 coyotes to protect sheep nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

(NEWS CHANNEL 19) – A Great Pyrenees who almost lost his life one year ago while protecting sheep from 11 coyotes has been nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.

Casper, named for the friendly ghost, made headlines in November 2022 when he killed eight coyotes that were threatening his pregnant partner and the sheep on his Georgia farm, his owner, John Wierwille, told the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB).

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Wierwille said Casper took out three coyotes that made it inside the pen and then leaped a 4-foot hog wire fence to go after the rest of the pack.

TRENDING: U.S. resolve for Israel has weakened – tragically

Read the full story ›