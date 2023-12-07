A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMAN'S BEST FRIEND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Great Pyrenees that killed 8 coyotes to protect sheep nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Predators also threatened dog's pregnant partner

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2023 at 1:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Casper the Great Pyrenees

Casper the Great Pyrenees

(NEWS CHANNEL 19) – A Great Pyrenees who almost lost his life one year ago while protecting sheep from 11 coyotes has been nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.

Casper, named for the friendly ghost, made headlines in November 2022 when he killed eight coyotes that were threatening his pregnant partner and the sheep on his Georgia farm, his owner, John Wierwille, told the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB).

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Wierwille said Casper took out three coyotes that made it inside the pen and then leaped a 4-foot hog wire fence to go after the rest of the pack.

TRENDING: U.S. resolve for Israel has weakened – tragically

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Scheme funded by Soros previously bailed out suspect in new mass murder
Rapper retires from music to pursue God, spread the Gospel
These red states saw far fewer abortions after passing pro-life laws
Great Pyrenees that killed 8 coyotes to protect sheep nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in suburban neighborhood a mystery
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×